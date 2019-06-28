COMMENT:

Israel Folau is not the first international rugby figure to face a backlash from New Zealand fans. His case is unusual, with the real angst starting when, as a multi-millionaire, he asked for money so he can sue Rugby Australia for $A10 million.

More usually collective feelings are stirred by a referee (go back to 1905 in the test with Wales when a Scottish ref didn't award a try and the All Blacks lost 3-0), or dirty play, or, sometimes, just because an opposing player looks like a Marvel comic villain.

My favourite cartoon bad guy is Michel Crauste,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: