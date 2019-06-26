A spot at the World Track and Field Championships looks on the cards for teenage sprint sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia.

The 18-year-old won the men's 100 metre final at the Oceania Athletics Champs in Townsville in a time of 10.34 seconds.

As long as Osei-Nketia is ranked in the top 50 fastest qualifiers on a three athletes-per-nation-basis, his victory will be enough to seal a spot at the world champs.

Meanwhile Zoe Hobbs has all but secured her spot for Doha after claiming victory in the women's 100 metre final with a time of 11.56 seconds