Karl Lawton didn't need much time to consider a two-year contract extension from the Warriors before signing on the dotted line.

Since making the move over from the Gold Coast Titans in March 2018, the 23-year-old has taken his opportunities with the club and appears to have secured a regular spot in the line up as a result of his current form.

"It fit like a glove, I think," Lawton said of his role with the Warriors. "It's a really good club, a really good country. I love representing the club and it's a nice feeling.

"You get a lot of support, I think that's a big thing. That's what really drives this club; the fans and the supporters, and it shows on the field."

Lawton, who will now remain at the club until the end of 2021, will make his 13th appearance for the Warriors this weekend against the Penrith Panthers when he runs out in the No9 jersey, after playing 12 times in two season with the Titans.

Lawton will share hooking duties with Nathaniel Roache this Sunday, who makes his return from a back injury from the bench.

"He's a really good player and a really good competitor," Lawton said of Roache. "He's a real attribute to the team, his speed and his defence is really strong so it's always handy to have him out there when I come off."

The Warriors will take confidence into the game after winning in Penrith earlier in the year, but are well aware of Panthers' current four-game winning streak.

After some early season struggles, Penrith have found their way and, with impressive wins over the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles, have fought their way back to within two points of the top eight.

The Panthers will be without first-choice half Nathan Cleary, who has been ruled out for up to a month after suffering an ankle injury while playing for New South Wales in game two of the State of Origin series. Jarome Luai will take his spot alongside James Maloney in the halves in what will also be his 13th game in the NRL.

"Just like any other team, people come up and down and when they come up they've got to step up to the plate," Lawton said.

"They're a very strong team. They're going good, they got a tight win [in their last game] and they'll be a real challenge for us."