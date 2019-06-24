We are a week away from the start of Wimbledon and Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is back with Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea to present the Game Set and Match Podcast.

A week where Ash Barty has become the new women's world number one and Roger Federer achieved another milestone, winning the Halle ATP tournament for the 10th time.

We hear from both Barty and Federer along with New Zealand's Michael Venus who has captured the biggest ATP doubles title of his career outside of the French Open in 2017, winning with Raven Klaasen in Halle and breaking through to the top 10 in the rankings for the first time.

We also chat to Artem Sitak who together with Israel's Jonathan Erlich have beaten the French Open doubles champions at the ATP tournament in Antalya in Turkey.

Advertisement

Matt and Simon also wrap up New Zealand's campaign at the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group 2 tournament in Kuala Lumpur.