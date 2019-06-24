Rising Kiwi star Sarpreet Singh is reportedly set to sign with Bayern Munich in what would be one of the most stunning transfers in New Zealand football history.

German newspaper Bild is reporting that Singh is already in Munich ahead of formally signing, with Bayern wanting to keep his arrival a secret.

The report suggests that Singh would be signed to initially play for their reserve team, Bayern Munich II, who are set to play in the third division of German football next season.

However, it is also noted that the 20-year-old has been signed with an eye to him eventually becoming a member of their first team.

Advertisement

Singh, who is currently under contract at the Wellington Phoenix and impressed playing for New Zealand at the Under-20 World Cup earlier this month, is set to sign a multi-year deal with the German champions, according to the report.

Such a move would be a shock, as while Singh is one of New Zealand's brightest footballing talents, linking up with a squad like Bayern - featuring the likes of Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski - was surely not on the radar of even the most optimistic Singh supporters.

Sarpreet Singh is set to sign with Bayern Munich, according to reports from Germany. Photo / Getty

It would also be a seismic move for New Zealand football, potentially only topped by Wynton Rufer signing with Werder Bremen in 1989, just a season after they had won the Bundesliga.

In April, Singh - a Manukau-raised, Onehunga Sports product, of Indian descent - told the Herald that the next move in his career would happen "in its own time".

"I think for now, I'm happy where I am. I'm contracted, the team is doing well and I am improving every day. I'm in a good place at the moment."

As recently as January last year, Singh was still turning out for the Phoenix reserves, with occasional first-team game time off the bench.

He then turned heads on his first A-League start (February 17, 2018) with a thumping goal against Perth Glory and was one of the few bright spots of an otherwise dismal 2017-18 campaign.

Singh then went to a new level in the most recent Phoenix season— excelling alongside Roy Krishna and David Williams, and thriving under coach Mark Rudan — and is the most exciting home-grown prospect in the A-League since Marco Rojas in 2010.

He scored five goals and provided seven assists during the campaign, and received some high praise, including from former Manchester United and Chelsea keeper Mark Bosnich, who described him as "the best player in the A-League right now", after a virtuoso display against Brisbane in December.

If the move is confirmed, Singh would become the first New Zealander to join Bayern - and instantly create one of New Zealand football's biggest moments.