Netball Australia have released a statement saying they don't endorse Maria Folau's decision to endorse husband Israel's GoFundMe page in his legal fight against Rugby Australia.

A GoFundMe page established by the ex-Wallaby to raise funds for legal costs in his bid for reinstatement had passed A$642,570 by 3.30pm on Sunday. About 8500 people have donated.

The Silver Ferns international reposted a link to the GoFundMe page on her Instagram account.

"Netball Australia and Suncorp Super Netball is committed to providing welcoming, inclusive and supportive places for all people to play and watch our great game.



"We are aware that Adelaide Thunderbirds' athlete Maria Folau re-posted her husband's GoFundMe page details via social media. There is no action required by the league," the statement said.



"We will continue to support Maria as a valued member of the Thunderbirds and the Suncorp Super Netball league."

Advertisement

A second statement by the CEO of Netball South Australia Bronwyn Klei said Folau hadn't broken any social media rules within her contract.

"First and foremost, I want to be very clear that Netball South Australia is fiercely determined to provide an inclusive environment that allows anyone to participate in the great game of netball regardless of gender, belief, age race or sexual orientation.

"We also believe in fairness and perspective," Klei said.

"Like millions of other people across Australia, Maria Folau uses her personal social media platform to share her life and beliefs with her family, friends and fans. This week, she shared her husband's controversial Go-Fund-Me post.

"While Netball SA is no way endorses the reposting, we do not believe Maria has contravened our social media policy."