Defending champions Napier City Rovers have retained their top-rung status and are finding the net in Central League despite losing the services of striker Martin Bueno.

The Thirsty Whale-sponsored Blues beat Stop Out Sports Club 3-1 at Hutt Park in Wellington in a round 12 match yesterday after the Uruguayan 2018 golden boot signed a contract with a South Africa club. He jets off on Tuesday.

Midfielder Sho Goto struck twice before halftime as the visitors maintained that lead for a pep talk with player/coach Bill Robertson in the changing rooms.

Nippy striker Jonny McNamara carried on his scoring habit for the third one in the second half before Stop Out pulled one back with about 15 minutes to go.

"We changed our shape a little bit in playing Jonny much higher and pushed Sho a little bit up as well just to replace the goals Bueno used to score," Robertson said.

The Fergus Neil-captained Blues are on 27 points after three losses while arch rivals Western Suburbs sit a point below them on account of two losses and as many stalemates.

The top two sides also will face each other in a mouth-watering Chatham Cup (national knockout) match at the Bluewater Stadium, Park Island, in the fourth round on July 6-7.

The Rovers play bottom-placed Wairarapa United in a 3pm kick off in round 13 of the league at Masterton Memorial Turf this Saturday.

The win-less hosts, who crashed to a 6-1 loss to Waterside Karori on Saturday, face relegation on account of their home-grown talent policy on just a solitary point for a draw although they can stave off that if Wellington United stumble as they sit a point above them on two stalemates.

In other games yesterday, Western Suburbs beat Wellington Olympic 3-1, Miramar Rangers pipped Lower Hutt City 3-2 and North Wellington walloped Wellington United 12-1.

In the second-tier Central Federation League, Building King Havelock North Wanderers continued their unbeaten march towards a roll of the dice for the Central League qualifiers when they beat Alexander Electric Napier Marist 4-1 at Guthrie Park in the village yesterday.

The Chris Greatholder-coached Wanderers are on 27 points on the top rung with Palmerston North Marist six points adrift below them and Napier Marist also matching them on 21 points but sitting third on account of a yawning 26-9 goal difference.

The Wanderers hit the road to Skoglund Park, Palmerston North, to face Hokowhitu FC Firsts in a 2.45pm kick off on Saturday.