The writing was on the wall at halftime before the Napier Old Boys' Marist juggernaut steamrolled Havelock North in round seven of the premier men's club rugby match at Park Island, Napier, today.

The WIT NOBM side were up 35-0 against the Progressive Meats-sponsored villagers at the break in what was effectively one-way traffic although the latter can be excused for taking a few wrong turns in the Maddison Trophy clash.

The hosts were camped for the best part of the half from the kick off although Havelock North did flirt with the NOBM tryline a couple of times but coughed up possession in the face of some don't-argue defence.

The converted tries from the Green Machine came in the 13th, 18th, 20th, 28th, 34th and 35th minutes although some scrambling defence from the visitors denied them a try seconds before halftime.

Advertisement

NOBM claimed a 47-17 victory at the final whistle despite Ryan Pongia scoring two tries and Jessie Paewai one for the villagers.

In other games, Maori Agriculture College (MAC) led 24-12 at the break before closing the account at 50-31 against Tamatea in an emotional affair in memory of club stalwart Warren "Porky" Mareikura at Flaxmere Park, Hastings.

At Farndon Park, Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports established a 19-7 lead at halftime before scoring a try before the last 30 seconds of the match to beat hosts Tremains Andrew Clark Clive 26-19.

At Elwood Park, Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports kept the Nash Cup holders in check to trail 28-24 at the break but Taradale shifted gears in the second spell to power to a 56-31 victory.

In the remaining encounter, Northfuels Central had to toil all the way with a 10-8 lead at the break against Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical Old Boys before pipping them 24-23 in Waipukurau.