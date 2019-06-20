Changes are afoot in New Zealand Football, with All White coach Fritz Schmid close to an exit from the job.

The Herald understands that senior staff from the national body has been in extended meetings with the Swiss over the past few days, with negotiations over the reminder of Schmid's contract.

It's believed that the working relationship between NZF technical director Andy Boyens and Schmid has been less than ideal in recent months, with differences in philosophy on how to proceed forward with New Zealand's men's national teams.

Schmid was appointed in Febuary 2018, though that decision was clouded in some controversy, given his close association with former NZF technical director Andreas Heraf, who drove the appointment process.

The All Whites haven't played since June last year, at a four team tournament in India. Their next international is scheduled for Ireland in November.

NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell has been unavailable for comment this week.

More to come....