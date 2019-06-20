Rejecting notions about how they should present themselves as female athletes, the women are turning to colourful hair and bold lips to showcase their style and enhance performance.

For her third World Cup, Francisca Ordega wanted to stand out. She had worn her hair in dreadlocks for her first and had a wavy, blonde ponytail for the second, but this time she wanted something bolder.

"I was looking for green and white," she said about her search for hair extensions in the colours of her native Nigeria. "But then I saw the blue and purple — and I had to

Related articles: