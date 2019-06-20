David Warner helped lead Australia to a convincing win over Bangladesh this morning. Here's all you need to know from overnight at the Cricket World Cup.

Warner goes hard

Australia's David Warner returns to the pavilion after being dismissed during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh. Photo / AP

David Warner's World Cup redemption tour is continuing to build steam as the Australian opening batsman thrashed more records on his way to 166 from 147 balls.

The star was the anchor as Australia hit its third highest score of all-time, scoring 5/381 from its 50 overs.

With a mountain ahead of them, Bangladesh fought valiantly but fell 48 runs short at 8/333.

It was Bangladesh's highest ever ODI total, built on the back of Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 102 off 97 balls.

Warner's masterclass was the eighth highest score by an Australia in ODI history but only his fourth highest ODI score.

He is the first player to make two scores over 150 in World Cup matches and holds second place on the list of the most 150+ scores in ODI cricket behind only India's Rohit Sharma, who has seven.

Warner also became the first batsman to score more than 150 against six different nations.

Australia's David Warner, second left, checks the bat of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, in green jersey, after their win in the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh. Photo / AP

Semi-finalists confirmed?

It will take a miraculous turn of events for the Black Caps to miss out on the semifinals at the Cricket World Cup.

Australia's 48-run win over Bangladesh this morning has extended the gap between the top four sides and the rest at the World Cup, with the semifinalists looking a foregone conclusion.

After their win over South Africa was followed by Australia's victory, the Black Caps are now overwhelmingly likely to make the semifinals – with the bookmakers rating Gary Stead's side a $1.04 chance of reaching the final four.

Remarkably, they are at the fourth-longest odds to do so, with India ($1.01), England ($1.02) and Australia ($1.03) all set to be battling it out in the knockout stage.

It leaves the remainder of the group stage – with all teams having between three and five games remaining – looking like a dead rubber, with only the most unlikely of mathematical scenarios giving hope to the remaining six sides.

Bangladesh ($11), the West Indies ($11) and Pakistan ($13) still have the slimmest of chances, but would all have to win their remaining games, and hope that other upsets go their way to see one of the top four slip out of contention.

The Black Caps can sew up a semifinal spot for good if they beat the West Indies on Sunday morning, as well as having England beat Sri Lanka tonight, and South Africa beat Pakistan on Sunday night.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, second from right, shakes and with South Africa's David Miller, right, as teammate Quinton de Kock looks down. Photo / AP

Grant Elliott: Kane Williamson was right not to walk

, former Black Cap Grant Elliott weighed in on a key moment from New Zealand's win over South Africa.

"Black Caps captain Kane Williamson had every right to stand his ground during his brilliant innings against South Africa at Edgbaston, even though TV replays seemed to suggest that he nicked a delivery from Imran Tahir earlier in his innings.

"No one in their right mind would expect a key batsman like Williamson to walk in a crucial World Cup game – especially if the opposition couldn't even be bothered to appeal.

"If anything, the South Africans are to blame for not reviewing the decision, for whatever reason. And, as their captain Faf du Plessis admitted after the match, it wasn't the only opportunity they missed.

That moment shouldn't detract from what was one of the best innings we've seen so far at this World Cup and one that highlights the value of having a captain leading from the front. England skipper Eoin Morgan's hundred against Bangladesh was impressive, as was Aaron Finch's knock for Australia against Sri Lanka. Williamson has now well and truly announced himself at this tournament."

The unsung hero in Black Caps' win

If unbeaten century-maker Kane Williamson was man-of-the-match in New Zealand's four-wicket World Cup cricket win over South Africa, Colin de Grandhomme must have been on the podium, writes Andrew Alderson.

The all-rounder took one for 33 from 10 overs to help restrict the Proteas to 241 for six, before resurrecting the chase with 60 off 47 balls at his home-away-from-home.

De Grandhomme has spent the past two English Twenty20 seasons based at the Edgbaston ground with the Birmingham Bears.

He received a roaring endorsement from the Warwickshire faithful. They chanted "Hey, Co-lin de-Grand-homme" to the open riff of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army as he walked out to bat.

De Grandhomme delivered some percussion by way of a tribute, twice marmalising the ball into a delighted Eric Hollies Stand.

His 91-run, 88-ball sixth-wicket stand with Williamson turned the match back into New Zealand's favour. De Grandhomme arrived in a crisis with the score 137 for five in the 33rd over. He appeared frustrated to hole out at long off on the cusp of victory, but was the catalyst in the Black Caps' recovery.