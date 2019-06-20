Kiwis Ferns winger Madison Bartlett will make her debut this Saturday against Samoa — and it's a minor miracle.

She's endured 16 shoulder dislocations across her career, and had a double shoulder reconstruction last year, which was seen as a final solution after years of pain.

Bartlett also missed eight months after a shattered ankle in 2014, and broke her collarbone at the 2017 nationals.

Indeed, the 24-year-old probably needs a new nickname; she simply known as 'Maddy', when 'Bionic Woman' would be more appropriate.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Just being out there this weekend is a remarkable achievement, given what she has been

Related articles: