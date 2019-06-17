COMMENT

Late last year, prior to the loss to Ireland, Liam Squire gripped the handrail as he hobbled up the stairs of the All Blacks hotel on the outskirts of Dublin. He looked a broken man.

It was early in the test week. Seeing All Blacks slowly haul their large, battered frames about at that stage is not uncommon. Even with modern medicine and extensive recovery protocols, heavy knocks take days, weeks, to properly heal.

Carrying niggly, nagging injuries into games, particularly at the backend of the season, is part of the job. Few ever play at 100 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Super Rugby reversal

Lomax to the Canes