This is why most people regard international rugby league as a joke.

Just when you thought it was safe to go and watch a league test, it falls in the gutter again.

Following the announcement of the Kiwi team on Thursday night, big bad Marty Taupau rang coach Michael Maguire to let him know he had switched to Samoa.

And test league lets this sort of rubbish go on and on and on.

"Taupau turns down Kiwis" screamed one headline.

No he didn't. The Manly Monster dumped on the Kiwis, by pulling out AFTER the squad was named.

