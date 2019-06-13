His journey back has been morally and medically arduous. But here he is, basking in adulation, smiling with President Trump, defying his sport's and society's expectations.

Last month, the president awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The ceremony took place in the White House Rose Garden, a couple of weeks after Woods' desperately prayed-for win at the Masters golf tournament.

It was a serene afternoon, but people carped, anyway — about Woods' age (43 isn't old enough), about his currency (Hello? He's still playing), about the ethics of it all (He's in business with the president), about his

He came back. Couldn't you?

