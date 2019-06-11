Never has a nickname been more fitting.

Andrew Durante – known universally as 'Dura', to the point that even wife Sarah calls him that – has ended his 11-year stretch at Wellington Phoenix which was the true personification of durability.

Not just on the field – where he racked up a record 273 games, all as captain – but off it, where he was instrumental in creating and driving a player culture which is still considered both special and unique.

To list and then marvel at Durante's footballing achievements would only tell half the story, but it's important to recognise him as his one of the standout defenders in A-League history.

Unflappable, agile, composed and deceptively strong, Durante's decade-long marshalling of the Phoenix back four will likely never be equalled. Even in his final season, when many thought he'd be used only sparingly, he produced some of the best football of his career. Across eleven seasons, he left nothing in the tank, never backed down and dragged his team through thick and thin.

But the hole he leaves is far bigger than simply one less man in a gold and black shirt. Durante didn't just represent Wellington Phoenix; for large parts of his time at the club, he was Wellington Phoenix.

Andrew Durante. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Players and fans looked to him to steer them safely across the troubled waters of a bankrupt owner, numerous coaching changes and more than one mediocre A-League campaign. Through it all, Durante stood as the Phoenix's public face, reassuring everyone that everything would be OK, even if deep down he wasn't sure it would be.

Wellington's loss is Western United's gain. As they build a football club from the ground up, who better to instill and drive an immediate culture of commitment and passion than a bloke who's done exactly that at the Phoenix?

And beyond his playing days, there will be any number of ways for him to add value in an off-field capacity, galvanising those around him to ensure the bright future of an exciting new football entity.

Back in Wellington, there's now some major, high-level thinking to do. It's not simply about finding another defender or even appointing another captain. It's about ensuring what Durante leaves behind is built on and not squandered, from the very top brass to the playing squad.

Durante oozed ambition in everything he did, and his move to Western United is the latest evidence of that. The best thing Welnix can now do is replicate his drive and enthusiasm and use those qualities to take the club forward. Stagnation was never an option on Durante's watch and it can't be tolerated now he's gone.

Legacies vary in their impressiveness and longevity. Some players are forgotten shortly after they leave; others never are. The retirement of Andrew Durante's famous #22 shirt – which will happen now he's gone – tells you all you need to know. The Phoenix have lost a talisman; their dependable, durable, loyal leader. Men like that don't come along every day.