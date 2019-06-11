Never has a nickname been more fitting.

Andrew Durante – known universally as 'Dura', to the point that even wife Sarah calls him that – has ended his 11-year stretch at Wellington Phoenix which was the true personification of durability.

Not just on the field – where he racked up a record 273 games, all as captain – but off it, where he was instrumental in creating and driving a player culture which is still considered both special and unique.

To list and then marvel at Durante's footballing achievements would only tell half the story, but it's important to recognise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: