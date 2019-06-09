By Matt Brown in Paris

There is no end in sight to Rafael Nadal's dominance at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard's win over Dominic Thiem was expected after the Austrian's five-set battle with Novak Djokovic over two days left him physically compromised.

However, for the first two sets Thiem went against the script, drawing Nadal into extended rallies and producing tennis of the highest quality. It was exhilarating stuff, full of intensity.

Rafael Nadal poses with the Mousquetaires Trophy. Photo / Getty
But Nadal switched gears in the third set, winning the first 11 points by attacking Thiem, and forcing the Austrian into errors. There were 35 extended rallies in the

