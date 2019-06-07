It was only a glass of water.

But that simplest of celebratory drinks confirmed to Kiwi trainer Tony Pike he has the right jockey with which to chase history at Eagle Farm in Brisbane today.

Pike will saddle favourite (The) Bostonian and good each way chance Endless Drama in the A$1.5 million Stradbroke, Queensland's iconic race.

Both can win but Bostonian is the favourite and is chasing a unique place in racing history, with no horse having won the Queensland sprint triple crown of the Doomben 10,000, Kingsford-Smith Cup and the race known as the Straddy in the same year.

Bostonian will have to overcome a huge field and carrying the 57kgs topweight but one factor Pike has no concerns about is his jockey Michael Cahill.

This time last year Pike had barely met the 54-year-old Queensland jockey.

Bostonian was late getting to the carnival and Pike needed a local jockey. The word was Cahill was a good guy and a professional so Pike thought that was his man.

"I didn't know a lot about Michael but everybody said he could ride and would never let you down. They were right," says Pike.

Cahill has since ridden Bostonian five times in Queensland for five wins, his only loss on the four-year-old being when Pike sent out an SOS for him to ride him at Otaki in February.

Cahill's rides in the first two group one sprints this winter have been perfect but it is what he does out of the saddle that Pike likes just as much.

"When he won the Kingsford-Smith a couple of weeks ago I told Michael he had better come for a few celebratory drinks," tells Pike.

"He did. But he turned up and asked for a glass of water.

"He was riding at the Sunshine Coast meeting the next day and he didn't want to drink before that meeting, even though it wasn't a major one and even after winning a group one a few hours earlier.

"That was an insight into what sort of rider he is. He is not a highlight reel rider. He is a professional who goes about his business the right way.

"I can't fault him and he is the right man for the job this Saturday."

While the triple crown of Sunshine State sprints would mean a lot to Pike, it will mean more to a local like Cahill.

"We were talking about it the other day, Michael was saying how hard it is to get on horses who can win the Straddy when so many of the main chances come from inter-state with their regular riders. So I'd love the horse to win for him."

Punters would also love it as Bostonian is in the very unusual position of being a New Zealand-trained favourite for one of Australia's greatest sprint races. But his lead-up form, barrier draw and a love of Queensland that is starting to get a Rough Habit-like feel about it suggest Bostonian deserves to head the market.

Pike has all but done his job — the rest is up to Bostonian and Cahill.

If he wins the Straddy, Cahill might even change drinks for the night.

The races you should see

• 3.35pm (NZ time): Queensland Guineas, featuring Vigor Winner

• 4.55pm: Queensland Derby, NZ rep Lord Arthur.

• 5.35pm: A$1.5 million Stradbroke, with Bostonian and Endless Drama

• 6.15pm: Brisbane Cup, NZ reps Igraine and Bobby Dee (balloted)