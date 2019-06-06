Israel Folau's younger brother John has been granted immediate release by Super Rugby side the Waratahs after he made the request himself.

John Folau has left the team in protest over the sacking of his older brother.

The 24-year-old has struggled with "divided loyalties", according to the team.

John has not played a game for the Waratahs since joining the team just before the start of the season and has been on leave for weeks.

Advertisement

"We gave John some time off for leave and he has come back to us recently and asked for a release, which we're happy to grant," coach Daryl Gibson said, according to the Daily Mail Australia.

"John has been in a difficult position for the last wee while. He has got really divided loyalties to his family and his brother and then also to the team.

"He wanted to stress how much he enjoyed being with the team and what a difficult decision it was for him."

John Folau of the Eels makes a break during the round five NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on April 6, 2015. Photo / Getty Images

According to the coach, the issue was raised when brother Israel Folau's contract was officially terminated three weeks ago.

"We can all understand the loyalty he has to his family and to his brother and totally respect that position," Gibson said.

Israel Folau has this week launched legal proceedings with the Fair Work Commission against Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

Folau's lawyers said it was unlawful to terminate employment on the basis of religion under Section 772 of the Fair Work Act.

In a statement, Folau said: "No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion."

He is seeking substantial remedies according to his lawyers.

Folau had his A$4 million contract with the RA terminated following a series of social media posts, including an Instagram post in April that condemned drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters to hell.

The 30-year-old, who has refused to remove the offensive posts, was found guilty of a high-level breach of the organisation's code of conduct.