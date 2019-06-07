COMMENT

Whenever I see an athlete performing at the top of their field, I am overcome with awe. In fact, they don't even have to be athletes. My dad recently ran a marathon at 63 with two absolutely buggered Achilles tendons (and raised more than $20,000 for Hospice while he was at it – I'll "humble brag" on his behalf because I know he won't) and I was equally proud as Punch, astounded and thought he'd lost his marbles.

Amazing athletic feats, whether they're performed at the Olympics or the Rotorua Marathon, require training, perseverance, passion and dedication. And, in

