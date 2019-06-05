Dethroned heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has copped more heavy blows, this time from fellow Brit Tyson Fury.

The controversial Fury, who would love to win back the title, has hammered Joshua for his shock defeat to American-Mexican Andy Ruiz jnr in New York.

"Can you imagine, you're built like an Adonis, ripped, carved in stone, and a little fat guy who's ate every Snickers in California bladders you all over?," Fury told ESPN.

"He'll never live it down, can you imagine? What a disgrace. If that was me, I'd never show my face in public again."

Tyson Fury..low blows. Photo / Getty Images

Ruiz now holds the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF belts after his seventh round TKO win over Joshua ad Madison Square Gardens.

And with a re-match on the cards, Fury said Ruiz had fast hands which will "always beat AJ".

Fury said: "I looked at Joshua and I seen that he didn't want to be in the ring on the night. He was looking away he had other things on his mind.

"From round one I could see what was going to happen. I looked at Joshua and he didn't have no water, no sweat walking into the ring, I thought this guys is going to get knocked out. "

Fury may have dissed Joshua by fat shaming Ruiz, but Fury was hardly a picture of health himself not long ago. After a doping ban, Fury hit the beer and 180kg.