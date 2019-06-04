WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

After five days of the Cricket World Cup, the boys are back in the booth to tackle all the big questions.

This episode's panel features Jeremy Wells, Matt Heath and Mike Lane

The Agenda topics touched on this episode are:

How good do the Blackcaps look? Are South Africa crapping the bed or timing their run?

Are Bangladesh a threat?Is Davie Dumb Dumb being booed throughout the first game helping or hurting him? Is it Fakhar or Fakhar Zaman?

Advertisement

The ACC, known for their unconventional sports analysis and off-kilter banter, are podcasting their way through the World Cup.