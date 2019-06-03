A five-year-old English boy with a rare bone cancer who inspired Lewis Hamilton to win the Spanish Grand Prix last month has passed away.

Mercedes sent a Formula One car to the home Harry Shaw after Hamilton was alerted to the boy's plight after he sent him a video of support from his hospital bed.



Moments after recapturing the championship lead from Valtteri Bottas with victory at Barcelona, Hamilton dedicated his triumph to Shaw.

His parents posted a message on social media today saying he had passed away.

(1/3) It is with the greatest of sadness and most broken of hearts we have to inform you Harry slipped away on Saturday evening. He fought to the very end and we were both with him for his final moments. His pain and suffering is over. pic.twitter.com/8rzYS0LJeG — Harry Shaw (@HarrysPledge5) June 3, 2019

"Harry, you don't know how much this message means to me buddy. Thank you so much, you are my inspiration today Harry. I will try to make you proud," Hamilton posted on his Instagram page after his victory in Spain.

"You are such a strong boy, I wish I was as strong as you, I wanted the world to see how strong you are and ask everyone to send their best wishes and prayers to you during this hard time. Sending you love Harry. God bless you. Your friend, Lewis."

has been set up in Harry's name with the aim of fundraising for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to continue research into bone cancer.