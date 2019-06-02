As soon as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was done lifting the Champions League trophy, there was only one person he knew he needed to find.

As Henderson passed the silverware to his manager to celebrate his team's 2-0 win over Tottenham this morning (NZT), the midfielder made his way toward the crowd and straight into the arms of his father.

As his dad welcomed him with a long and proud embrace, Henderson struggled to hold back the emotions as tears of joy streamed down his face.

The tender moment, which was missed by many fans when the live coverage cut to a commercial break has since gone viral after footage surfaced on Twitter.

"Seeing Henderson and his dad together celebrating has made my night. Not many players deserve this achievement as much as him, my captain," one fan posted.

"OK, that clip of Jordan Henderson hugging his dad just ended me. What a moment," posted another.

Henderson follows in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, Phil Thompson, Emlyn Hughes and Graeme Souness in lifting the trophy above his head after the victory.