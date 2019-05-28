Former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga has stunned on Australian reality show The Voice, proving his talents off the cricket pitch.

The 42-year-old played 30 tests and 50 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1995 to 2003. He was the first black cricketer to play for his country but was forced to live in exile in England following the 2003 Cricket World Cup after wearing a black armband to protest Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

He's married to an Australian and has previous reality show experience, winning UK's The All Star Talent Show in 2006.

Singing This is the Moment by Andrew Warlow, Olonga received three ticks from judges Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George. Fellow judge Guy Sebastian was the only one to recognise him as a former cricketer.

Advertisement