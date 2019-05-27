During his first month in New Zealand, Roy Krishna spent much of his time crying alone in his room. Eleven years on, he departs New Zealand as Oceania's most lethal footballer, having earned a multi-year contract worth several hundred thousand dollars a season at an as yet unconfirmed Asian club.

Brought to Waitakere United in 2008 by Rex Dawkins as a raw 19-year-old, homesickness enveloped the young Fijian as he adjusted to being away from family for the first time.

But year after prolific year at National League level saw Krishna signed by the Wellington Phoenix as an injury replacement for club legend Paul Ifill in January 2014. He's spent the past five years overtaking Ifill's club scoring record, growing from a shy but potentially brilliant player into a confident leader and consummate professional. And in 2018-19, he went from good to great as an A-League striker.

Challenged by Mark Rudan to change some off-field habits, tweak small yet crucial parts of his game and have his best season, Krishna delivered probably beyond even the wildest expectations of his coach.

Nineteen goals delivered Wellington back to the A-League playoffs for the first time in four seasons and earned Krishna the Johnny Warren Medal for the competition's best player.

That sort of form was always going to attract suitors from around the A-League and further afield and speculation has swirled about Krishna's future for months. The Phoenix out-bid every other Australasian club and put together their highest offer in an attempt to retain him but it was dwarfed by the cash waved elsewhere.

And that money has been earned. Having waited until the age of 26 for his chance to turn professional, Krishna's progress went from steady to stratospheric this season. Every team wanted him and many have been willing to open their chequebooks to get him.

The news of Krishna's departure was met by disappointment and empathy but little angst. Phoenix fans understand his decision. At 31, this will be his last big contract and the money on offer outside the A-League proved irresistible as he looked to secure his future.

While they didn't know it at the time, Krishna's last act in front of his home fans was to squeeze home the late winner against Melbourne City last month, completing his first A-League hat-trick. What a way to say goodbye.

Roy Krishna signs a fan's sign during the A-League Match between then Wellington Phoenix v Perth Glory FC in April. Photo / Getty Images

No player is irreplaceable but Krishna's departure leaves a sizeable hole for new coach Ufuk Talay to fill. No local player appeals, so it's likely the net will be cast worldwide to find the man to lead Wellington's line. He'll have a tough act to follow.

But Krishna's legacy is that Pacific Islanders can succeed in the A-League. He argues he is not the best player from his region or even his country.

While A-League scouts scour Europe, Asia and South America for imports to fill the five foreign spots on their rosters, Krishna is proof footballing riches can be found much closer to home. Maybe Talay could look to Fiji and the Solomon Islands, rather than France and Spain?

What a difference a decade makes. The tears in Krishna's teenage eyes have been replaced by a twinkle, his potential supplanted by unquestionable ability. Wherever he goes, his place in Phoenix folklore is secure, right up there with the best the club has ever seen.

Roy Krishna

• Phoenix debut: January 12, 2014.

• Phoenix games: 122.

• Phoenix goals: 51 (club record).

• Johnny Warren Medalist: 2018-19.

• A-League Golden Boot: 2018-19.

• Phoenix Player of the Season: 2017-18, 2018-19.

• Phoenix Golden Boot: 2016-17, 2018-19.