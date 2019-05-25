Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is back at the French Open where Rafael Nadal will attempt to win the title for the 12th time and Simona Halep defends here women's title.

Who are their biggest challengers at the new look Roland Garros stadium in Paris? In association with Emirates Airline, the official airline of the tournament, Matt is joined by long time Herald Sun tennis writer from Melbourne, Leo Schlink.

Uncannily they've picked the same women's finalists but different outcomes while both expect Nadal to reign supreme in the men's draw once more. We also hear from the three Kiwis in the doubles, Michael Venus, Artem Sitak and Marcus Daniell.

The tournament gets underway tonight with Roger Federer's return for the first time in a four years a highlight.