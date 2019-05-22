A former NRL player turned Australian model has accidentally given fans more than he planned when he shared a nude photograph of himself on social media.

Nick Youngquest shared his naked snap with his 88,000 Instagram fans, carefully placing a flag emoji over his manhood to protect his modesty.

Unfortunately, the former rugby league player failed to spot the fact there was a telling shadow on his thigh — giving fans an X-rated glimpse of his undercarriage.

Social media has gone nuts since the post when live, with it gaining more than 4500 likes and nearly 200 comments.

"Umm, that shadow," an excited fan wrote.

"That shadow is betraying you," another teased.

"Oh my Jesus," someone else declared.

Of course, there were a bunch of eggplant emojis littering his feed too as well as a good smattering of flame symbols.

The photo showed the 35-year-old — who is the face of the Paco Rabanne fragrance, INVICTUS — standing on a rocky edge beside a beach in Ericeria, Portugal, his ripped physique on full-display.

He used the local green-and-red flag to protect his modesty, explaining he had "no shorts" after he had been out surfing.

"Amazing to announce a partnership with Tourism Portugal! Not really, just had no shorts after my surf today," he wrote. "All things aside, clearly I activated full blogger mode, but this coast is something special!"

It is not the first time Youngquest has caused controversy posing nude.

He stripped off for the 2007-8 Naked Rugby League Calendar, posing with just his hand over his manhood. Only it didn't actually fully cover him and people lost their minds, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Since giving up footy in 2012, the Aussie has been living in New York where he's a full-time model.

He regularly shares racy topless selfies with his followers and clips of his gruelling workouts. The highlight of which we've shared below.