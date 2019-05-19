COMMENT:

You may disagree. The selectors may disagree.

But for this punter's money, these are the blokes who have managed to play their way out of the All Black World Cup squad of 31.

Waisake Naholo (Highlanders wing)

Looked confused when he did play, and is still injured. Even the Highlanders don't seem that keen on him. The stars aren't aligned. Out of form wings are a World Cup no-no.. Simple as that.

Ma'a Nonu (Blues second five-eighths)

Loses the ball far too much. Looks one dimensional compared to Anton Lienert-Brown in particular. It's been a brave bid by the legendary veteran but it will fall short.

Akira Ioane (Blues No. 8)

Akira Ioane. Photo / Photosport

The All Black bosses must be horrified by what they've seen since he got a free pass into the foundation squad.

A back-of-the-scrum disaster against the Hurricanes let TJ Perenara run amok, his tackles lack aggression and he seems to trot around.

Has a good game now and then, but so unreliable.

Vaea Fifita (Hurricanes lock-loosie)

The rampaging Fifita is a big statement guy. You don't select him for the unseen stuff. Never-to-forget moments are his calling card. But it's hard to remember any. Shannon Frizell is the winner.

Angus Ta'avao (Chiefs prop)

Can be terrific around the field, so he might be a long shot tighthead if injuries strike a few others. But can't be considered as the fifth prop because of his scrum issues on the loosehead side.

Nathan Harris (Chiefs hooker)

After a long apprenticeship Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman has finally kicked on and emerged as a much tougher tight forward, prepared to get down in trenches with and without the ball.

Coltman has a turnover knack as well.

Harris — who has had the inside running so far — is more skilful, but lacks World Cup-style grunt so misses out as the third hooker.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Chiefs halfback)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi. Photo / Photosport

Yes, yes. He's a shoo-in as the third halfback. But how can you take a halfback to the World Cup when he has had virtually no game time, even for his Super Rugby team?

Does anyone even know if he is remotely good enough? Seems like a crazy risk.

Sonny Bill Williams (Blues second five-eighths)

A tower of power, with unique skills and a power hits. And the All Blacks appear hooked on him.

But he hardly ever plays. Just quietly, there are long time observers who reckon a Williams injury enabling Ngani Laumape's selection would be no bad thing.

Williams' age and lack of game time is turning him into a hefty World Cup risk.

There are too many old and injured players being pencilled in - time to draw a line in ink somewhere.

Matt Todd (Crusaders openside)

A vital Crusader who lacks the physical impact for tests.

Dedicated openside Todd had a great chance to force his way in because of injuries and the ability to assign Ardie Savea elsewhere.

But there's just no buzz around Todd's prospects - he can't shake the bridesmaid reputation.

In a close decision...

Jackson Hemopo (Highlanders utility) beats Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues lock)

Powerhouse Tuipulotu has had a decent season and he got through a mountain of ball carrying work against the Chiefs, although getting bumped off by Angus Ta'avao was not a good look.

He's a pretty good back-up lock to the big three - Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett.

But the combative more athletic Hemopo looks made for tests and is a better bet as a fourth lock who can play at No. 6.

Meanwhile...the firming long shot is...

Highlanders tighthead Tyrel Lomax. Just a hunch.