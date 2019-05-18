COMMENT:

Roy Krishna has every right to take his time on a contract decision, even if the wait might be frustrating for some.

The Phoenix striker has been besieged with interest during the past few months, as he has set all kind of benchmarks in a breakout A-League season, with 18 goals and five assists in 26 games.

Being honoured with the Johnny Warren Medal — for the best player in the competition — will only intensify the interest.

The Herald on Sunday understands Krishna has four possibilities to weigh.

Aside from a multi-year Phoenix deal, there are also offers from two other A-League clubs (one is believed to be Sydney FC) and an Asian club.

There was strong interest from a cash-rich team in the Indian League but that is no longer being considered.

Melbourne Victory was also believed to be a suitor of Krishna, but that may change if coach Kevin Muscat leaves the club, as has been recently mooted.

Expansion club Western United, who will be guided by Mark Rudan next season, although he is yet to be officially unveiled, has also been linked with Krishna over the past few weeks, but that looks unlikely now.

There have also been rumours of renewed interest in Krishna from North America. Anthony Hudson was previously keen to take the Fijian to the Colorado Rapids, but negotiations broke down over the transfer fee. Krishna's form would have surely attracted interest from MLS clubs, but their next transfer window doesn't open until July.

It's a once-in-a-career scenario for Krishna, and he needs to ensure he makes the best decision. Money will be important, but may not be the critical factor, otherwise Krishna would have jumped at the Asian deal.

He has a choice between staying at a club he has grown to love and feels great loyalty to, where he has played the best football of his life, or moving across the Tasman to franchises that are better resourced and where he would arguably have more chance of winning trophies.

The third option, to a club in Asia, would be more of a leap into the unknown, an adventure in a different league and culture.

Krishna will be 32 in August but due to his late start in professional football has just completed his fifth full season in the A-League. He has retained his lightning pace but can't go on forever.

The next two to three years are his time to shine, as well as set himself up financially for life after football. The correct option needs to be taken. There is a lot to weigh up.