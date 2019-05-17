Virat Kohli has subjected the cricket world to a nauseating new pimples product advertisement that can't be unseen.

The bizarre new advertising campaign for Himalaya Men's Pimple Clear face wash features Kohli and Indian cricket teammate Rishabh Pant showing off their coolness after giving their faces a spritz of the Himalaya Men's elixir.

The pair have been signed up as official ambassadors of the Himalaya Drug Company to promote its new line of face care products, news.com.au reports.

Unfortunately, that means there could be more of these same ads on their way.

The first one, released on Thursday night (AEST), shows Kohli and Pant singing to a beat about the benefits of the products and even rapping at times about their common enemy — pimples.

"Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule," Kohli says at the start of the jingle as he smoulders down the lens of the camera.

He then turns to Pant to say: "Hey man, you're all set for tonight".

Pant then launches into his own trainwreck ditty.

"Paint the town red 'cos Virat says so," Pant says before he's cut-off by some words of wisdom from his skipper.

"But before you step out, dear bro, that pimple's gotta go."

Viewers are then subjected to 20 more seconds of spruiking and Bollywood dancing.

Kohli, rightfully, has been pilloried for the cringe-worthy circus.

Considering Warner and Smith’s bans for bring the game into disrepute, Kohli could be facing years. https://t.co/9IKopk2L2d — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) May 16, 2019

Some days Twitter really delivers. https://t.co/NWdfgBr5Ga — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) May 16, 2019

Rishabh Pant's skin changing shades in Virat Kohli's godawful Himalaya Men commercial says everything about India's sad obsession with fair skin. pic.twitter.com/j5j2uEPGTU — Jacob Kuriype (@JacobKuriype) May 16, 2019

It is just one of many of advertising projects Kohli has signed up to in recent weeks.

Since the end of his Indian Premier League campaign, Kohli has been a busy man.

In the last month alone he's spruiked his involvement with online shopping site Myntra,

Wrogn clothing, sports apparel company Puma, Oceanone8 energy drinks, Google Duo,

travel company American Tourister and the Mobile Premier League app.

It's not hard to see why Kohli is the highest earning player in cricket, according to Forbes.

He was earlier this year assessed to be the No. 83 highest earning athlete on the planet for 2018, with earnings of more than $US24 million.

His obscene wealth makes his appearance in advertisements like the Himalaya pimple cream even harder to stomach.

Still, when you're cricket's biggest superstar, you don't have to care what your fans think of your advertising ventures.

"I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range," Kohli said in a statement.

"I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now."

Kohli will lead India to the Cricket World Cup, beginning on May 30.