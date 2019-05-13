There are just two weeks to go to the year's second tennis Grand Slam - the French Open in Paris. World number one Novak Djokovic seems to be timing his run to perfection, capturing his 33rd ATP Masters 1000 title in Madrid while Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens has emerged as a genuine French Open women's contender with her victory in the women's final over defending Roland Garros champion Simona Halep.

Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by Tennis NZ High Performance Manager Simon Rea to discuss the events in Madrid, we hear from Djokovic and Bertens and reflect on Rafael Nadal's relative struggles. Yes - the King of Clay has failed to win any of the three clay events he has played this season - Monte Carlo, Barcelona and now Madrid. Is he still the favourite for Roland Garros?

Simon and Matt also chat about what some of the leading Kiwis are up to, most notably Erin Routliffe capturing the biggest doubles title of her career in Florida.