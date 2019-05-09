Dogged by dwindling track attendance, closing venues and a report that painted a grim picture for the New Zealand racing industry, there's a group of young Kiwis fighting hard to change the game.

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended to ages 18+

As has been widely reported by the Stoked Podcast, Boys Get Paid collective are a shining light in the aforementioned industry, doing incredible things to help change an ever-aging demographic.

This time, they've bought a horse! Well, half a horse, and only a little one, but they've got bold plans and watching them pull it off has been glorious. Find out how they made it happen on this week's podcast.

Advertisement

Stay Stoked!

In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 57 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.