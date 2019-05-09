Here's where the TAB thinks the money is in a massive weekend of Super Rugby. Best Bet

Chiefs v Sharks - Head to Head: Sharks H2H ($2.27)

This is a dangerous spot for the Chiefs.

They have been bad at home this season, having won just one of five games, and the Sharks love playing in New Zealand as illustrated by their 3-1 ATS record here the past two seasons.

The injuries for the Chiefs remain a major hurdle and the Sharks have looked much better since moving Curwin Bosch to first five.

An upset is on the cards - Sharks H2H is the wise bet with Money Back Madness in mind.

Next Best

Bulls v Crusaders - Points Start: Bulls +8.5 ($1.90)

History suggests the Crusaders are going to struggle on Saturday morning in Pretoria.

With the accurate Handre Pollard at their disposal, the Bulls have shown the ability time and again this season to rack up points in multiples of three quickly and the Crusaders won't completely run away with this game after travel and playing at altitude.

The Bulls have a strong record as home underdogs (3-1 ATS) and they'll put up a strong challenge to the two-time defending champs.



Best Roughie

Brumbies v Sunwolves - Winning Team & Margin (10pt): Brumbies 11-20 ($4.00)

The Brumbies have been one of the form teams of the competition lately, winning three of their last four matches.

The Sunwolves, on the other hand, have lost four straight and won't be much of a chance in Canberra where the Brumbies have won four straight by an average of 14.75 points.



Best Real Wide

Blues v Hurricanes - First Try Scorer: Melani Nanai ($14)

The Hurricanes have conceded the first try in five of their last six matches on the road and the Blues have scored the first points in their last four matches.

Melani Nanai is in career best form and is value to cross the chalk first.