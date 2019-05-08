One of the worst kept secrets has been confirmed – All Blacks and Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo will join London Irish from next season.

The 28-year-old has played 26 tests for the All Blacks and scored 16 tries after making his debut in 2015 against Argentina in Christchurch. He is also the top try-scorer for the Highlanders with 41.

London Irish are set to be promoted from the Championship to the English Premiership next season, and have therefore gone on a spending spree to bolster their ranks.

✍️ | Who have we got here then? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DLpvBoRCbX — London Irish (@LiRFC) May 8, 2019

Recent signings include British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien, Wallabies Nick Phipps and Curtis Rona, former Irish first five-eighth Paddy Jackson, and now Naholo.

Naholo has struggled with injuries this season but, at his peak, is not only a brilliant finisher but he also creates for others with his offloading game and is strong over the ball at the breakdown.

With Damian McKenzie ruled out of the World Cup through injury, Naholo will be hoping to return to form and retain his place after a disappointing finish to last season saw him slide down the All Blacks pecking order.

Naholo is back in contention to return for the Highlanders against the Jaguares in Dunedin on Saturday night.

While pleased to pen a deal with London Irish, Naholo wants to finish this season strong with the Highlanders and All Blacks.

At the end of this year he will join All Blacks Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Proctor, Ryan Crotty, Kieran Read, Owen Franks, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Liam Squire and Jackson Hemopo as those already confirmed to depart New Zealand.

"I feel like I owe it to the Highlanders after all that has happened to me since I came down here in 2015 - it really changed my life," he said.

"I'm very appreciative of everything the club has done for me.

"I also have other goals I'd like to achieve with the All Blacks in 2019, and I know our Highlanders fans will be right behind me all the way."

Naholo is currently nursing a grade two MCL injury which he suffered in early April. At the time, he was said to be sidelined for up to six weeks, but he is close to a return.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen wanted to wish Naholo well with the rest of his career but is looking forward to seeing him in action this year.

"Waisake is a special member of the All Blacks group. He's an exciting player who brings an infectious sense of energy and humour to the team environment," he said.

Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark said he had an immediate impact on the club and its fans following his shift to the south in 2015.

"He is an excitement machine and there is nothing better than hearing his name chanted around the stadium as he runs in yet another try," he said.

"His deeds will long be remembered by the Highlander faithful."

Meanwhile, head coach Aaron Mauger said he responded well to the team environment and seemed to get the best out of himself when playing at home.

"Waisake is a unique player who can make special things happen on a rugby field; he is always a threat to the opposition with that blistering pace and strength," he said