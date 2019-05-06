The son of rocker Rod Stewart and Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter has signed with the Queenstown Stampede ice hockey team for the 2019 season.

Liam Stewart, 24, is expected to arrive at the South Island lake resort within the next fortnight.

British-born Stewart, a forward, holds a New Zealand passport through his mother, and will use it to play as a "local" in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

SkyCity Stampede manager Niel Frear said securing Stewart had been the work of team member Mike McRae. "I actually don't really know how we did it.

"Mike's been working on it for a while ... We talked to [Stewart] about the opportunity to come back to New Zealand and play and I guess it just fitted in with his personal preferences, so he's just going to come to Queenstown and see how he goes."

Stewart spent four years with Washington's Spokane Chiefs in the US Western Hockey League, and a season with the Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces.

On his move to Britain, he played a season for Coventry Blaze and most recently Surrey's Guildford Flames in the Elite Ice Hockey League.

He also took to the ice for Great Britain at the world championships (Division 1B) in 2017, scoring twice to help it win gold.

Last year, he was to have played for the Sheffield Steelers but sustained a concussion in mid-January and his symptoms returned mid-year, halting the deal.

"As far as we understand he's healthy and he's coming at us ready to play," Frear said. "It's going to be huge."