The Wellington Phoenix season is over, so how did the players rate? Football commentator Jason Pine runs an eye over the class of 2018/19.

Max Burgess: (23 games, 7 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 8/10

When Burgess was signed, many wondered where he might fit in, but his energy, creativity and versatility saw him initially force his way into the matchday squad and ultimately the first eleven. An excellent first season as a pro footballer.

Nathan Burns: (10 games, 6 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 5/10

Whether it was a crisis of confidence, niggling injuries or just a drop-off in form, the Nathan Burns that won the Johnny Warren Medal in 2014/15 was nowhere to be seen this season, so much so that he wasn't sighted at all in the second half of the campaign.

Liberato Cacace: (26 games, 26 starts, 1 goal) - Rating: 7.5/10

A breakthrough season for the hugely promising teenaged Kiwi who made the left wingback spot his own, playing more minutes than any other Phoenix player. Solid on defence and exciting on attack, he's a player with a big future who can be rightly proud of his season.

Tom Doyle: (15 games, 13 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 6/10

After starting almost every game in the first half of his fifth season as a Phoenix player, injury took Doyle out of action, before he was curiously overlooked and completely unused for the last three months of the campaign.

Andrew Durante: (26 games, 26 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 8/10

In October, the thought was the Phoenix captain might be used more as a stopgap as he transitioned into a post-football career. Instead, the dependable defender was a mainstay in the back-three, playing as calmly, coolly and consistently as he ever has in his 11-year Wellington career. Whether there's more to come remains to be seen.

Louis Fenton: (22 games, 22 starts, 3 goals) - Rating: 7.5/10

The Tawa product returned to the club after a season out through injury with coach Mark Rudan freely admitting he didn't know who he was. But such was his consistency, tenacity and effectiveness, Fenton became the first choice right wingback and the injury-enforced end to his season in round 23 left a hole that was never successfully filled. Point proven.

Michal Kopczynski: (23 games, 17 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 7/10

The Pole found a natural home on the left side of the back-three after Doyle's injury and held his place for the second half of the season. While never setting the world on fire, he was consistent in his first A-League season, his passing accuracy among the best on the roster.

Roy Krishna: (27 games, 26 starts, 19 goals) - Rating: 10/10

It's hard to find enough superlatives for the Fijian flier in 2018/19. The A-League's Golden Boot winner and a genuine contender for the competition's player of the season, he was absolutely outstanding, scoring goals with his searing pace and unerring shooting, while marking himself out as an all-round attacker of enormous quality. Undeniably and unfailingly brilliant.

Filip Kurto: (25 games, 25 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 9/10

Eyebrows were raised when Rudan used a precious import slot on a goalkeeper, but the Pole proved his worth time and again between the sticks, so much so that many rate him the best goalkeeper in the A-League. His Herculean performance against Melbourne City in round 16 was one of the great all-time displays by a Phoenix custodian.

Filip Kurto of the Phoenix makes a save. Photosport

Ryan Lowry: (11 games, 6 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 6/10

Used mainly as a fill-in and eventually chosen to plug the right wingback spot in the Elimination Final, his wholehearted attitude was clear whenever he played, but he lacked the attacking quality of Fenton. Considering he didn't play at all in 2017/18, a satisfactory season's work.

Mandi: (25 games, 25 starts, 2 goals) - Rating: 7/10

In his first A-League season, the combative Spaniard was a dependable addition to the Phoenix engine-room, comfortable in possession and tigerish in the tackle, punctuated with an ability to test goalkeepers from distance. He'll rue his error which led to Victory's second goal in the Elimination Final, but his very good debut season shouldn't be defined by that one moment.

Alex Rufer: (25 games, 24 starts, 0 goals) - Rating: 7/10

The Kiwi midfielder played more games this season than he had in the previous five years combined, partnering Mandi in midfield to really good effect. He was prominent in defensive situations and workmanlike in attack with goalscoring and discipline his two major work-ons – he didn't score but collected 11 yellow cards.

Cillian Sheridan: (17 games, 2 starts, 1 goal) - Rating: 6.5/10

The towering Irish striker made an immediate impact upon his arrival, coming off the bench to create goals in his first two games. From there, his influence wasn't quite what would be hoped for from an import attacker and it remains to be seen if he's done enough to earn a contract extension.

Sarpreet Singh: (26 games, 22 starts, 5 goals) - Rating: 7.5/10

The young Kiwi went from fringe player to first-choice starter this season and showed why he is so highly rated. His performance against Brisbane just before Christmas will go down in Phoenix folklore, while his attacking dexterity, faultless first touch and ability to find space between the lines were valuable assets for the Phoenix this season.

Steven Taylor: (22 games, 22 starts, 2 goals) - Rating: 7.5/10

The popular defender brought Premier League experience to Wellington and was a rusted-on starter on the right side of the back three. His experience was constantly apparent and his obvious love for his new club and city made him a fan favourite. Signed for next season, which is a massive boost for the Phoenix.

Steven Taylor thanks the fans. Photosport

David Williams: (27 games, 22 starts, 11 goals) - Rating: 9/10

The former Socceroo was in and out of the side for the first two months, but once he came off the bench to change the round nine clash with Brisbane he was a first-choice in the starting line-up and proceeded to embark on a prolific stint in Wellington's attack. His 11 goals featured some absolute stunners and his hat-trick strike against the Jets will live long in the memory. Exceptional season.

Also featured:

Callan Elliot (4 games, 0 starts, 0 goals)

Dylan Fox (6 games, 3 starts, 0 goals)

Antony Golec (6 games, 5 starts, 0 goals)

Justin Gulley (1 game, 1 start, 0 goals)

Mitch Nichols (7 games, 3 starts, 0 goals)

Oliver Sail (4 games, 3 starts, 0 goals)

Gianni Stensness (4 games, 1 start, 0 goals)

Ben Waine (3 games, 1 start, 0 goals)

Reuben Way (1 game, 0 starts, 0 goals)