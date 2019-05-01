The Gold Medals camp is likely to have the chance for redemption in today's Grand Annual Steeplechase at Warrnambool following the horse's controversial Brierly defeat by Bit Of A Lad, with both gallopers pulling up well from Tuesday's epic battle.

Bit Of A Lad survived a protest from Gold Medals' rider Clayton Douglas for two separate incidents in Tuesday's feature but Bit Of A Lad's rider Steven Pateman was later suspended for careless riding.

Both gallopers were down at the beach yesterday morning and both appeared to have come through the Brierly in good order.

"The signs are looking pretty good," Bit Of A Lad's co-trainer Ciaron Maher told Racing.com.



Today's Grand Annual is shaping as one of the best in recent times and Maher knows Bit Of A Lad must put in a career-best to win the 5500m marathon.

"He's had the prep for it and fitness is obviously a key to this race," he said. "He's a neat jumper. Tractable and pretty sharp. I think he's the right style of horse for this race.

"Paddy's (Payne) two (Zed Em and Slowpoke Rodriguez) and Gold Medals will be all hard to beat but it can be tough carrying big weights in these races." Zed Em is the current Grand Annual favourite ahead of stablemate Slowpoke Rodrigeuz, defending champion Gold Medals and Bit Of A Lad.