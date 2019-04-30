Hawaiian surfing legend Vincent 'Sunny' Garcia is in a critical condition after being found unconscious at his home in Oregon this week.
World Surf League confirmed Garcia, 49, was rushed to Portland hospital where he remains under intensive care.
"Sunny has always been a great champion of surfing, both in and out of the water. Our prayers are with him and his loved ones at this deeply challenging time," a statement from the organisation read.
One of the most recognisable names in competitive surfing, Garcia holds a spot on the Surfing Walk of Fame. He was crowned world champion in 2000 and claimed the triple crown - awarded to the best surfer across three major events in Hawaii - a record six times.
Garcia had been open about battles with depression over the years, writing about his troubles in a post on Instagram in 2014.
"Depression is no joke," he wrote. "Waking up feeling like you're ready to take on the world then a couple hours later feeling down on life and wondering what's wrong with you. Well I know I'm not alone and I'm not sure what's wrong with me because I have no reason to feel the way I do and it's been happening for about two years and I would love to hear from any of you who suffer these feelings so I can figure out what I should do."
Doesn't matter what kind of mental illness you suffer from, we all suffer in silence and deal with it best we can and most people that don't suffer can't understand the pain and frustration that we go through:( I have a incredible life surrounded by people that love and care for me, and I get to travel to beautiful places to surf and meet different people from all over the world but I can tell you when I get down that none of that matters. I just feel like nothing or anyone can help me at the particular time so I just keep sharing my feelings hoping that it helps any of you out there that suffers from anything and encourage you to reach out and talk to others like yourself because this life can really be beautiful. If we all just talk and let it out so others see that it's ok to share and we are not alone in this suffering:) spent the morning curled in my dark closet feeling like I just didn't want to be here anymore but I know that this shitty feeling will leave and my day will get better and I hope you all know that your days will get better as well. you just need to find what gets you through those moments in life hope you all have a great day. Also thank you to everyone that has reached out and shared with me on my page I really appreciate all the love and support
Surfers around the world have voiced their concern and support for Garcia, including 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
Slater and Garcia competed together on the championship tour in the 1990s and early 2000s, both winning world titles during the period.
"I love you, brother. I just can't even fathom you not here," Slater posted on Instagram. "We've got so much more living to do before we are done. There's been hard times but there have been so many good ones, too. Just praying you wake up and we get more of you."