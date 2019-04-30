Heartbreak for Jonelle Price two days from the Badminton Horse Trials.

The defending champion's been forced to pull out due to her mare Classic Moet's foot trouble.

Price won her maiden title last year, nine months after giving birth to her son Otis.

She says things don't always go to plan when dealing with a horse.

"It's never an easy decision but it's a unique thing with our sport. We're dealing with a live animal and it doesn't always go to plan. We've just been struggling a little bit with her feet. She would like the ground a little softer than we've seen this spring and just haven't had the rain.

Price says they've run out of time and she wasn't happy with how Classic Moet was placed, so had to make the "dreaded" phone call to withdraw.

"We were optimistic we would get there in time. It just turned into a race against the clock really, and the clock has won."