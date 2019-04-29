Members of the Warriors playing group seem enthusiastic about the possibility of Brisbane Broncos half Kodi Nikorima coming to Mt Smart — though the club are yet to respond to speculation about the move.

Reports from Australia on Sunday indicated the Kiwis halfback could be on his way across the Tasman to help counter the lack of depth in the spine at the club.

Nikorima is contracted at Brisbane until the end of the 2020 season but it's believed that deal includes an option in his favour for next year.

That means Nikorima is a free agent at the end of this season and the Warriors would be able to approach him under NRL rules.

The Herald understands the Warriors have presented an offer to the 25-year-old and there have been discussions at the Broncos about the possibility of him leaving.

It's possible Nikorima could make the switch in the coming weeks. However, that will depend on the Broncos granting the 13-test Kiwi an immediate release.

Nikorima, along with halves partner Anthony Milford, has been under pressure at Brisbane, after the team's flat start to the season. But the Queensland club don't appear to have any other ready-made alternatives in the halves, though teenager Tom Dearden is highly regarded.

Warriors HQ was silent on the prospects yesterday.

General manager of football operations Brian Smith was unavailable for comment, while chief executive Cameron George wasn't able to be contacted by the Herald.

However, Ken Maumalo and Gerard Beale, who have played with Nikorima in the Kiwis environment, said he would be a welcome addition to the club.

"That would be good," said Maumalo. "Kodi's a good player but I'm not sure what is going on behind the scenes. It would be good to have him. I reckon he would add a different dynamic to the game for us but I'm not sure what's happening. He's a good player, nippy player, always around the ruck."

Gerard Beale, who was on the 2015 and 2018 Kiwis tours of England with Nikorima, also saw positives.

"Anyone of Kodi's ability and calibre would offer a lot to any team," said Beale. "He would offer a lot, wherever he goes. Not too sure what is going to happen, or what's the go. I guess wait and see."

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has long been a fan of Nikorima.

He gave him a Kiwis debut in the 2015 Anzac test at a time when he had played less than 10 NRL games for the Broncos.

Later that year, Nikorima was part of a surprise late switch, brought into the team at halfback for the second test against England in London, after Tui Lolohea had originally been named in the No 7 jersey.

Kearney also worked with the Palmerston North-born player for three years (2014-16) during his stint as assistant coach at the Broncos.

Nikorima is highly versatile. He played a lot at fullback through the grades, and his NRL time has been mostly split between halfback (41 games) and as a bench interchange option (43 games).

However, if he made the move to the Warriors, after more than a decade in Australia, it would be to take a specialist position in the halves, rather than a Lance Hohaia style utility role in the No 14 jersey.

The Warriors' lack of depth in the halves has been exposed by the recent injury to Blake Green. That's seen both Peta Hiku and Tohu Harris play as scrumbase partner to promising 20-year-old Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Hiku and Harris stepped into the breach admirably but they are not long-term options.