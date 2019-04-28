Perth Glory 5

Wellington Phoenix 0

The Wellington Phoenix will return to football's A-League playoffs off the back of a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Perth Glory in their final game of the regular season.

It was a disappointing way to finish what has been a pleasing campaign and means the Phoenix will visit third-placed Melbourne Victory on Friday night in their first knockout appearance in four years.

A win, draw or one-goal loss would have seen the Phoenix remain fifth and instead face fourth-placed Adelaide United, but the margin of Perth's win dropped Wellington to sixth on goal difference.

But apart from heading into finals football smarting from their heaviest defeat of the season and with a shorter turnaround (a game in Adelaide would have been played on Sunday), Phoenix coach Mark Rudan may believe his side matches up better against Victory in a one-off contest.

Their three meetings this season — two in Victoria — have all been drawn, with the Phoenix only conceding late in a 3-3 thriller at AAMI Park in round 14. By contrast, Wellington lost twice to Adelaide this season and haven't won in South Australia since New Year's Eve 2014.

Adding weight to that theory, Rudan made six changes to his side for this game.

Andrew Durante and Alex Rufer were understandably omitted with a one-match ban looming if either earned a yellow card, but Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna, goalkeeper Filip Kurto and fellow Pole Michal Kopczynski were also benched, joined on the pine by the impressive Max Burgess.

Teenagers Ben Waine and Gianni Stensness were handed maiden A-League starts in the second-youngest Phoenix side ever, with 17-year-old Waine impressing on a difficult night with his pace and runs in behind Glory's defence.

By contrast, Perth coach Tony Popovic fielded a strong team and the Glory put on a footballing clinic.

Wellington goalkeeper Oli Sail was immediately busy, pulling off a fine double save to deny Chris Ikonomidis and Andy Keogh before Perth opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

Ikonomidis raided down the left and his cross was met by a diving header from Diego Castro which cannoned off the crossbar. Keogh was quickest to react to the rebound, nodding home his 14th goal of the season from close range.

That lead was doubled seven minutes later, Keogh this time heading in a Jason Davidson cross after fine build-up work from Castro.

The third goal arrived five minutes after the break, Castro sweeping an Ivan Franjic cross past Sail from the edge of the penalty area.

Ikonomidis blasted home the fourth after 65 minutes and substitute Brendan Santalab completed the rout from close range in the dying moments.

A Phoenix win on Friday would send them back to Western Australia to play the Glory again the following weekend.

