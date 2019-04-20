All the action between the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys in their NRL clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

In the NRL, squad continuity is a luxury, one the Warriors have not had in the early rounds of the season.

Ahead of their round six clash against the North Queensland Cowboys tonight at Mt Smart Stadium, injuries and inconsistent performances have forced coach Stephen Kearney to move parts around in the hope of finding that winning formula.

Through just five matches this season, the Warriors have named three different players in the starting hooker position, while last weekend Peta Hiku became their fourth half for the season.

"Chopping and changing with our dummy halves, it's an important position in the team," Kearney said after Karl Lawton started in the No9 jersey against the Gold Coast Titans in round four.

"After Nate [Nathaniel Roache] hurt his calf after round one then with Bully [Issac Luke] having not played at all then played most of the game in round two, he had to come off after 40 minutes in round three.

"It's been a little bit jumbled there and a little bit mixed."

Barring a late injury, this will be the first time all season the Warriors roll out an unchanged forward pack. Although prop Agnatius Paasi and second rower Tohu Harris have held their spots, others have been in and out of the starting side or given a positional shift from one week to the next.

Instead, it's the backline that will see at least one late change.

Halfback Blake Green will miss his second game in a row after being unable to recover from a groin injury. Hiku will return to the halves. Gerard Beale will start in the centres.

On Thursday, there was still some concern around the status of centre Solomone Kata (ankle) as well, after he was also injured in last weekend's loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs but he has been passed fit.