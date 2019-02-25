Move over the All Blacks, there's a new forward pack to fear.

The Brazilian rugby side showed like their football counterparts they're also very handy at setpiece time by demolishing the USA scrum over the weekend.

Brazil regularly sent the Eagles pack backwards in their Americas Rugby Championship match in Texas. However, despite being all over the Americans, Brazil still lost the match 33-28.

The power of the Brazil pack shouldn't be a surprise to New Zealand rugby fans after they pushed the Maori All Blacks back 10 metres in a clash last season in Sao Paulo.

Unfortunately it's unlikely we'll see the Brazil pack take on the All Blacks anytime soon. The South Americans are ranked 26th in the world and failed to qualify for the World Cup.