Trainer Allan Sharrock will lift his sights with promising three-year-old Our Hail Mary after she maintained her unbeaten record with a comprehensive victory over 1200m at Otaki on Saturday.

The Ocean Park filly had looked above average when sweeping to victory over 1100m on her home patch at New Plymouth last month.

Settled near last on Saturday by rider Dylan Turner, Our Hail Mary eased to the outer at the 600m. The filly found plenty over the last 100m to score by a neat length from Floral Belt.

Sharrock was taken by the performance of the filly who is from Ekraar mare Repenting, a full sister to his multiple group one winner, Shez Sinsational. "That was terrific although she really is a 2000m filly. She's out of a full sister to Shez Sinsational and I think she is a really really nice horse."

Sharrock, who outlaid $35,000 for the filly when purchasing her out of the Cambridge Stud draft at the 2017 National Yearling Sale, believes she has what it takes to compete at a higher level.

"I think I stole her," he said

"I think the Wellington Guineas is coming up [March 16] so we could be looking at that."

Sharrock looks likely to have another feature contender running at Trentham that day with Reliable Man three-year-old filly Schist enhancing her prospects for the New Zealand Oaks (2400m) when closing off strongly for second behind Platinum Invador in the last race of the day.

- NZ Racing Desk