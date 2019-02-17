The Apollo Stakes may only be a group two race worth A$250,000 but for Chris Waller it held significant importance for the career of his astonishing mare Winx.

For us on the outside peering in, the equation looks simple.

She's the equal-highest-rated horse in the world and light years ahead of anything that Australian racing can serve up to her.

She would just turn up and easily account for the challengers, as she had done for her previous 29 starts.

And that she did, powering straight past Happy Clapper and Egg Tart, who filled the placings.

Why then would Waller be so emotional? This wasn't the Cox Plate or another Queen Elizabeth.

But for Waller, he knows the world is watching.

This was the race that would either vindicate the decision by Waller and the owners to race on after the Cox Plate or suggest they may have pressed for too much.

- Racing.com