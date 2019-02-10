Model Malika Semichi claims that she slept with a Manchester United star in a budget hotel while his girlfriend was eight months pregnant.

Anthony Martial allegedly had sex with the model in a $125-a-night two star hotel in Paris a week after the pair met in a nightclub.

The model's claims come after she revealed to the Sun that she received explicit messages from the football star while his girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz was heavily pregnant with their son Swan.

The baby boy was born later that month — just weeks after the alleged affair in Paris in July.

Advertisement

Semichi, 20, told the Daily Star she was "surprised" at the hotel Martial, 23, picked.

"It wasn't the nicest and was a bit rundown and cheap, especially seeing as he's used to much nicer hotels," she said.

"But I knew he had a girlfriend so presumed it was because he didn't want anyone to see us together."

The pair met in a nightclub called Hobo in the French capital last June shortly after his France manager Didier Deschamps left him out of the 2018 World Cup squad.

The pair danced and talked to one another before exchanging numbers. The next day Martial starting sending the model messages and photos on Snapchat.

"It started off pretty friendly and he'd ask how I was and if I was having a good day and we'd send silly pictures," the model said.

"But then it started to get a bit more personal.

"I knew he had a girlfriend, but he kept telling me they weren't having sex because she was pregnant."

Semichi claimed she tried to forget about the girlfriend as she felt they had a "genuine connection".

"He kept referring to me as his second girlfriend. He made me feel special."

Martial then started to send her nude photos, which the Daily Star has also seen.

On July 3, the pair decided to meet at the hotel to have sex — however, the model revealed she was not impressed with his performance.

"It was over pretty quickly," the model said. "I was surprised because he seemed really in shape."

After the hotel affair, the couple continued to talk to each other for several months, until Malika ended things in November.

"I really cared for him. It felt special. But in the end it was clear he was just using me," she said.

"I decided to cut off contact because I didn't want to pursue a relationship with someone who was already in one and I didn't want to get hurt."

Previously, the Sun revealed the contents of Martial's sexual text to the model behind his pregnant girlfriend's back.

"In one of the messages he asked me for a threesome but I wouldn't do that," Semichi said. "He was pestering me for a meet-up."