Black Caps pace bowler Trent Boult might be pushing his case for a move up the order following a century in Bay of Plenty club cricket on Saturday.

The regular New Zealand number 11 in all three forms scored 110 not out for the Cadets in a one wicket victory to Te Puke. It was Boult's third century in club cricket level.

Boult, who joined Cadets while at Otumoetai College, was batting at seven.

The victory saw Cadets move to a share of first place on the Williams Cup table with Mount Maunganui and Central Indians.