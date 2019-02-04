World Champion rower Emma Twigg has announced her engagement to partner and former Wellington Cricketer Charlotte Mizzi.

The 31-year-old is all but set to compete at her fourth Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, where the single sculler will be determined to medal after narrowly missing out on a podium finish in both Rio and London.

But Twigg's full-on season preparing with Rowing New Zealand's summer squad will likely get busier as she plans her wedding with Mizzi, who she proposed to at Onemana beach.

"She makes me laugh... so I asked her to do it forever," Twigg posted to Instagram yesterday announcing their engagement.

Mizzi posted similar pictures from the couple's special moment with the humorous caption:" I've been 100% myself since the day I met this girl. And I've known since she farted on our first date that she is my person."

Twigg took out the 2014 World Championships in Amsterdam.