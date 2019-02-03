Kane Williamson says his review blunder involving Ross Taylor "breaks your heart".

The normally stolid Williamson sounded positively emotional as he reviewed the lack of a review during the final ODI cricket loss to India.

The failure to challenge the lbw decision against Taylor saw the veteran depart after just four balls in Wellington on Sunday night.

Ball tracker analysis showed the delivery would have snuck over the stumps.

"I heard about that not long after I got out which is extremely frustrating," Williamson said after yesterday's game.

"We had a conversation and Ross has been batting absolutely beautifully so it breaks your heart when you realise you make a mistake like that through communication."

Taylor had sought Williamson's advice in the middle, wondering if the ball had struck him too high on the pads. The Black Caps captain could not come up with a strong thought, and Taylor kept walking leaving New Zealand at 38 for 3.

"Unfortunately it's one of those things so we'll move on," Williamson said.

India won by 35 runs to take the series 4 - 1.